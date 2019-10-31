Find ways for cheaper electricity Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

SWAKOPMUND – Regional electricity distributor, Erongo Red, according to the governor of the region, Cleophas Mutjavikua, now has the opportunity to source and negotiate cheaper electricity from independent power producers for their customers.

Mutjavikua said this in a message that was delivered on his behalf at the fourth annual stakeholder’s summit of Erongo Red that is currently underway in Swakopmund.

The summit is a platform where the company shareholders and members of the board of directors meet to discuss pertinent matters relating to the company, as local authorities are shareholders of Erongo Red.

According to Mutjavikua, it is of utmost importance to find ways to lower the cost of electricity for struggling customers, especially in the current challenging economic conditions.

“I am cognisant that as a country, we still import the bulk of our electricity from our neighbouring countries, however, with the implementation of the National Integrated Resource plan which is a 20-year development plan for the country’s electricity supply industry, we can influence the cost of electricity,” governor explained.

He added that the plan provides a projection of Namibia’s expected future electricity demands and identifies the mix of resources required to meet the country’s electricity need.

“It is also expected that this plan will enable efficient and reliable supply of electricity at the lowest reasonable cost. Several solar power plants have been implemented in Erongo already and considering how our people are struggling to pay electricity bills, should encourage us to find ways to minimise the cost of electricity for them,” he said.

Governor further explained that Namibia should be in a position to reverse the current electricity situation by making use of the abundant natural resources available in the country, such as the sun and wind.

Also speaking at the opening of the summit, Erongo Red’s board chairperson, Zoe Nambahu said that the utility has been affected by the slow economic activities in the country.

She says there has been a decline in the consumption of electricity by both businesses and residential customers as some business closed down, mines going on care and maintenance, resulting in a consumer decline.

“Taking this into account and in support of our business and residential customers in the region, the company did not increase its tariff for this current financial year,” she said.

