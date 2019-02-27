First 37 900 tonnes of Petcoke offloaded at Walvis Bay

WINDHOEK - This week, the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) witnessed the first-ever offloading of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) consignment. The 37 900 tonnes cargo, which is expected to take nine to 10 days for packing, was received from the United States of America and will be transported in trucks via the Trans-Caprivi Corridor to the Republic of Zambia

According to Namport’s Commercial Executive, Immanuel !Hanabeb, “this is a testimony of the good working relations we have managed to foster with the international market and we look forward to more consignments as this one was a trial run.”

Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) is a by-product of bitumen and is also utilised in the crude oil industry. Petroleum coke refers to all types of carbonaceous solids obtained in petroleum processing, which includes green or raw, calcined and needle petroleum coke. Petroleum coke is used in many applications, including electrodes and anodes and is also widely used as a fuel in the metal and brick industries.

Petroleum coke is a material relatively low in cost and high in heat value and carbon content with good chemical stability, making it an efficient and cost-effective fuel for producing metal, brick and related products. Because it is mostly elemental carbon, it burns without contaminating materials its heating.

