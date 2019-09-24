First Rand Namibia aids employees with tuition fees

WINDHOEK- FirstRand Namibia Staff Assistance Trust announced yesterday that it has approved tuition fees for 38 applicants of previously disadvantaged non-managerial staff.

Applicants according to the trust will receive a maximum amount of N$40,000 per student and a N$10,000 for books and related study materials.

“We are delighted with our choice of FNB employees who will further their studies,” says Nelago Ashipala, Group Company Secretary.

“Our employees are looking forward to pursuing a variety of diplomas and degrees ranging from business administration to business management, industrial psychology, HR, law, marketing management, banking, credit and finance and accounting. We are proud of our recipients and wish them well with their studies.”

Employees of FNB have expressed their gratitude with the bank and the financial assistance. Andy Gaoseb – External Lifestyle Consultant - who is currently a second-year student at Unam in the Accounting and Auditing field, says the bursary was the reason he could start his tertiary education. “I am very grateful. It would not have been possible without it.”

Tjimbi Kaeka, Financial Crime Risk Analyst: “The funding from FNB couldn’t have come at a better time. The bursary has come as great help for me to stay away from worries of my education expenses and focus on my studies. I remain grateful.”

“I am honoured to be a recipient of the bursary offered by the FirstRand Staff Assistance Trust. Since being named one of the recipients of the bursary, my dream is becoming a reality. The bursary reduced my financial burden, which allowed me to focus on my studies and not to worry about how I am going to pay for my school,” says Barry - John Beukes, Regulatory Risk Analyst.

The FNB Staff Assistance Trust was established in 2008 with the aim of assisting previously disadvantaged non-managerial employees within the FirstRand Namibia Ltd Group or their dependants and its subsidiary companies with the tertiary educational and/ or healthcare for employees and their dependants for expenses not covered by medical aid schemes.

Applicants must be registered and/ or enrolled at a recognized NQF tertiary institution. Application is limited to undergraduate studies only. The bursary is awarded primarily based on academic ability and the financial needs of the applicants. Applicants are required to submit their latest academic results for the trust to assess their academic ability. The trust can consider any other relevant factors in making the final decision in granting the award.

