FirstRand Foundation Trust enhances Unam computer literacy

WINDHOEK - The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust recently handed over a total of 40 computers to the value of N$400 000 to the University of Namibia (Unam). These computers will aid the Business Math and Basic Micro and Macro students with e-tutorials and tests.

“Information communication technology skills are essential for every day functioning in the world of work and leisure. Computers currently have a tremendous influence on the way in which we communicate with each other. It is our hope that this donation will make a difference to the students and citizens of this country - not only in improving their access to information, communication, and technology, but also enhancing their skills in computing, understanding and appreciation of ICT,” said Leslie Puriza, Head of Public Sector Banking at FNB.

Puriza added that the FirstRand Namibia Foundation through this support aims to provide an opportunity to teachers as well to transform their practices by providing them with improved educational content and more effective teaching and learning methods. “These computers must improve the learning process through provision of more interactive educational materials that increase learner motivation and facilitate the easy acquisition of basic skills in various subjects.”

Dr Jacob Nyambe, Dean of the Unam Faculty of Economics and Management Science, was thankful and said that Unam has on numerous occasions benefitted from financial support from FNB Namibia. “Over time, we have seen FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation as a very reliable partner to Unam. We will not hesitate to share our needs with FNB in future so that we may advance the course of education at Unam. For the students who are now the beneficiaries, please use the lab facility to advance your knowledge.”

Veronika Mujulu, Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) student commented: “I would like to thank the FirstRand Namibia Foundation for the assistance and for expanding our knowledge as well as creating opportunities through ICT. With these computers we can complete our online homework and quizzes and improve our knowledge through watching tutorials online.”

2019-04-17 10:14:04 13 hours ago