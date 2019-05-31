FirstRand Namibia pledges N$148 000 to KinoNamibia Film Festival

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - FirstRand Namibia recently boosted the KinoNamibia Film Festival with a pledge of $148 000, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.

The third edition of the film festival is slated for August 24, with the screening of the films happening on August 26. The festival enables films to be created and curated within an intense 48-hours period.

Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, Jane Katjavivi commended the participants and those who made the festival possible and wished them well.

“The KinoNamibia Film Festival provides an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to develop their talents,” said Katjavivi.

She further said the festival offers the Namibian public an opportunity to experience their new cinematic creations.

With the festival initiated in 2017, Florence Haifene of the Namibia Film Commission said they were approached by two women from Germany (Julia Odoj and Hannah Lesch) who wanted to create a platform for film lovers to come together.

“I know the youths are challenged by many things, unemployment, drug abuse, and hopelessness. There is so much going on and we are hoping this could be one of the initiatives in the creative industry that could somehow solve issues in communities to enable them to express what they feel,” she said.

Haifene said it is an important platform for the youth to put things they are unable to express into films.

“We are hoping that with the creation of these films, we will inspire other people to start making films,” said Haifene. “It is intended to strengthen ties between media professionals and newcomers to the film industry,” added Haifene.

The platform is for the exchange of ideas where people can learn from each other and identify opportunities for collaboration.

The festival is unique in that aspiring filmmakers are put on the spot, making short movies usually two to nine minutes long.

One of the issues the organisers faced is the lack of editors taking part in the festival.



