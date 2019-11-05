Fishing vessel captain commits suicide Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

WALVIS BAY - A foreign fishing vessel captain employed by Merlus Fishing Company committed suicide at Swakopmund over the weekend.

The captain, identified as Kristian Justinussen, 61, allegedly shot himself.

Police in Erongo indicated that Justinussen, a Danish national with Namibian permanent residency, shot himself in the head with a revolver at his house in Anton Lubowski Street in the town.

According to the police his body was found by his daughter who stayed in a flat behind the main house that he was staying in.

No foul play is suspected.

His body was taken to Walvis Bay police mortuary for a post-mortem. Investigations continue.

