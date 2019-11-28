Flood relief centre for Lusese Staff Reporter National Khomas

windhoek - The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the flood relief centre in Lusese conservancy.

The centre where flood victims are to be relocated temporarily will also reduce their exposure to climate risks.

The facility is constructed under the Empower to Adapt: Creating Climate-Change Resilient Livelihoods through Community Based Natural Resource in Namibia (CBNRM EDA) project.

Lusese conservancy located in Zambezi region was one of the fortunate community based organisations to receive N$4.4 million funding from the CBNRM EDA Project Grant Facility.

The conservancy’s project is titled – Integrated Flood Management - to enhance climate resilience of the eastern floodplains of the Zambezi region.

The Lusese conservancy project aims to strengthen adaptive capacity, and reduced exposure to climate risks of vulnerable communities, infrastructure, and the built environment in the eastern floodplains of the Zambezi.

“It is with no doubt that this climate change project will contribute towards reaching this goal, not only nationally, but globally as well. Integrated flood management as identified by the Lusese conservancy will greatly aid in flood relief. The existing flood relief facilities are posing health and sanitation risks to the community.”

The infrastructure to be established at the Lusese village will be evidence of innovative and affordable interventions to address the climate change induced risks.

The project will benefit 40 000 people and 11 villages in the flood plain, during the flood period. Forty-four jobs will be created, 24 of which will be for women.

The project will ensure improved health for children and pregnant women, improved sanitation, clean and reliable water sources.

The materials for the structures will be locally sourced which ensures efficiency and effectiveness and contribution to the local economy as money used to procure materials will stay within the Namibian economy.

The groundbreaking ceremony was officiated by Pohamba Shifeta, Minister of Environment and Tourism on 24 November 2019.

The CBNRM EDA Project Grant Facility, under which the Lusese conservancy grant is financed, highlights the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia’s (EIF) commitment towards addressing climate change.

It further highlights the Funds contribution towards the realization of Namibia’s obligations to national and international climate change frameworks, according to Lot Ndamanomhata, the head of corporate communications.

