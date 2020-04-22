FNB branches now closed on Saturdays Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Staff Reporter

FNB Namibia has confirmed that, as of this week, FNB branches will be closed on Saturdays to curb branch activities due to the Covid-19 lockdown period. This measurement will be in place until 5 May 2020. The FNB Contact Centre will be operational as per the operating hours should customers need to contact the bank urgently.

According to Rodney Forbes, FNB Executive Officer: Points of Presence: “As a responsible corporate citizen FNB Namibia wishes to support the Government in all efforts to curb and stem the spread of Covid-19. We thus seek solutions that have the least impact on our employees and customers, while at the same time assisting our Government’s efforts in reducing the possibility of infections.”

Forbes reminded customers to only where necessary visit their branch during the week, especially those businesses making use of deposit services. “Furthermore, we continue to encourage our customers to make use of FNB’s wide range of digital banking opportunities available via the FNB App, Online Banking, Cellphone banking, Ewallet, ATMs and ADTs and cash withdrawals at preferred retailers,” said Forbes.

2020-04-22 10:16:37 | 1 days ago