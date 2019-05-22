FNB Classic Clashes kicks off with a bang

Strauss Lunyangwe

Windhoek – The popular FNB Classic Clashes kicked off with a bang over the weekend, which saw Grootfontein Agri College rugby team overpowering Windhoek Technical High School by 25-15 to start off their campaign on a high note.

A total of 42 schools will be participating in this year’s competition, with the various teams competing in football, rugby and netball, and will participate in over 20 clashes.

Chairperson of the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC), Joel Matheus, delivered the keynote address on behalf of sport minister Erstus Uutoni. He commended FNB for initiating the clashes and making sure the games continue to grow since their inception in 2008, and in the process aiding the government to grow sports at grassroots level.

‘’Government is faced with several competing priorities amidst economic challenges, and as such we value and appreciate your continued investment in sport. Through such initiatives the bank has proven to be walking the talk of being a good leading corporate citizen,’’ he said.

Speaking at the same event, Bolle Hans who is FNB’s public sector banking manager, informed the learners that the purpose of the clashes is to give schools countrywide an opportunity to be part of this exciting match-up, without taking away the element of traditional rivalry and bragging rights.

‘’To date, more than 50 schools countrywide have been part of the clashes within the three sports codes. FNB Classic Clashes is not about sport, it’s a celebration of school community consisting of learners, teachers, parents and the school authorities having fun,’’ he said.

Some of the schools that have been part of the clashes since the beginning include Dr Lemmer, M&K Gertze, Nahale Secondary, Ongha Secondary, WHS, Elnatan, Gobabis Gymnasium and Winnie du Plessis.



