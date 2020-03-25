FNB offers real help in uncertain times Staff Reporter Business Khomas

As Namibians and the international community continue to intensify efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, FNB says it is committed to help its customers stay healthy by banking safely and conveniently.

“Digital banking has always been and remains a core strategic pillar for the bank, both from an enablement and convenience perspective, and now more so since the outbreak of Covid-19,” says Elzita Beukes, FNB Communication Manager. “Over the last year for example, the highest number of customers migrated to the FNB Banking App, Online Banking and Cellphone banking for their day-to-day banking.”

Customers are encouraged to make use of FNB’s wide range of digital banking opportunities available via the FNB App, Online Banking, Cellphone banking - USSD options, Ewallet, ATMs and ADTs and cash at preferred retailers.

“Digital transactions should be considered for health reasons and for the cost saving this delivers to customers. Our customers not only appreciate a consistent user experience, but also have access to secure digital platforms that effortlessly caters for their holistic banking needs, even from the comfort of their home,” adds Beukes.

“In light of social distancing and with our customers’ health and safety as a priority, we have increased the frequency of cleaning our premises and ensure that where relevant, all our respective environments undergo deep-cleaning, including regular ATM/ADT cleaning. As of 6 April, all withdrawals and deposits under 5000 will have to be done at our ATMs and ADTs outside of the branches. We have also dedicated the first hour of banking to the elderly,” concludes Beukes.





2020-03-25 08:39:13 | 2 hours ago