FNB school tennis league a perfect stringboard

WINDHOEK

WINDHOEK - The FNB National Tennis School League, which took place over the weekend in the capital, attracted a massive number of participants as competition was tough. Participants comprised of the best of the best from the Khomas, Kunene and Otjozondjupa regions and games were played at Suiderhof.

President of the Namibia Tennis Association (NTA), Samson Kaulinge, expressed gratitude for the support received from FNB Namibia and said: “The FNB primary school league is an excellent platform for young players to start playing competitive tennis. NTA is happy to have new regions and schools joining the national competition and we would like to see even more in the league next year, thus growing the sport by having a larger base of players.”

Winners in the various age groups are as follows:

U/10 Girls 1st Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool and 2nd Pionierspark P/S

U/10 Boys 1st Moria Private School and 2nd Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool

U/12 Girls 1st Eros P/S and 2nd Suiderhof P/S

U/12 Boys 1st Bergop Academy and 2nd Vooruit P/S

U/14 Girls 1st Eros P/S and 2nd Holy Cross Convent

U/14 Boys 1st Bergop Academy and 2nd Moria private school

2019-11-19 08:19:05 | 5 hours ago