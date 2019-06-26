FNB sponsors Oshipe Annual Trade Fair in Oshikuku

WINDHOEK - At the recent Oshipe Annual Trade Fair fund raising gala dinner, FNB Namibia pledged its support with an amount of N$40 000.

“FNB has been a part of the fair in Oshikuku since its inception in 2018. As part of our ongoing commitment to create a better world and give back to the communities in which we operate, we have upped our support to become the fair’s main sponsor, by sponsoring N$40 000 towards the successful hosting of the event,” said Abongile Mpikwa, FNB Far North Sales and Services Manager.

The Oshipe Annual Trade Fair is hosted by the Oshikuku Town Council with the aim to provide a platform to market and showcase the town’s development and investment opportunities.

The expo will be held from 27 July to 03 August 2019 and will feature an FNB stand where account openings will be done. FNB will also have a mobile ATM available to facilitate cash transactions.

