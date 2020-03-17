Foreign skipper appears for illegal fishing

WALVIS BAY – A vessel captain Vitaly Dukach was granted bail of N$100 000 last week when he made a first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court for illegal fishing.

The foreigner, whose nationality could not be established, was manning the Medeva Star fishing vessel that was catching fish for Joka-Two Fishing.

Dukach is facing three charges under the Marine Resources Act.

Explaining the charges, chief fisheries inspector Gabes Shekutamba said Dukach violated the conditions under which the quota was granted to Joka-Two Fishing by entering a restricted zone, which translates to a quota condition violation.

“Having your fishing gear out or your fishing net while in the restricted area is also an offence on itself and ultimately fishing in a restricted area,” Shekutamba explained.

He added that the illegal fishing was carried out on 11 October 2019, however the vessel was not confiscated.

According to Shekutamba, Dukach skipped the country last year before he could be arrested for the violations.

He was however traced by the Namibia police when he returned this week, resulting in his arrest.

His case was postponed to 21 April for further investigations. He was also ordered to hand in his travelling documents to the investigating officer.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na



