Former prisoner to take the music industry by storm

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Some people believe ‘prison changes’ lives, and it clearly has changed the life of local artist, Ghost (real name Sakeus Johannes), who is about to set the music industry on fire with his upcoming album.

Born and raised in Engela, in the northern part of Namibia, Ghost was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing drugs.

The tattoo-bodied young man said his music career started when he was a streetkid. On the streets, he sold drugs to make a living and even though he could still do rap music, he only started doing music professionally after his release from prison.

“I was set free from prison and that’s when I realised I couldn’t continue with my old life. Therefore, I decided to inspire, encourage and give the message of hope to those who believe life ends in prison,” related the artist.

He further explained that life in prison is not life people should aspire for. “It’s horrible in there and after I was set free, I decided to change my life and those of others through music. I was a drug dealer and through that, I used to generate income for myself but I was not so concerned with the consequences that come with committing crimes until I was sent to prison,” explained Ghost, who classifies his music as ‘inspirational rap’.

The ‘Life after Prison’ hitmaker will launch his album, which features Tequila, Sunny Boy and SK, in September.

He says his music is for everyone but he mostly wants it to change the lives of people that commit crimes in the country.

2019-07-19 13:17:32 22 hours ago