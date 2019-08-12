Four arrested for lodge break-in

WINDHOEK – Combined efforts by police on foot, vehicles and helicopter led to the swift arrest of four suspects who allegedly broke into Otjere Lodge east of Windhoek and stole valuable items last week Thursday. According to information provided by Namibian police Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the suspects stole six rifles, one pistol, a number of ammunitions of different calibres and alcoholic beverages (vodka and whisky).

The suspects also stole cash of 2 000 Euro (N$ 33 200) and N$6 000, packs of frozen meat, an iPhone, a cordless telephone and 2-litre bottles of Coca Cola.

Shikwambi said the suspects broke the main door of Otjere Lodge and further broke the kitchen door where the safe and the fridge were located. The suspects cut the safe with a cutting torch and stole money and other valuables.

Shikwambi said the suspects then loaded the stolen items in a white Opel Corsa bakkie N4942W and fled the scene. The lodge owner alerted the police and an investigation was launched and the suspects were pursued by the officers on foot, in vehicles and police helicopter leading to the arrest of suspects aged 32, 39, 39 and 45 along the main road between Windhoek and Hosea Kutako International Airport.

“However, at about 03h00 en-route to Windhoek, near Seeis police station, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The officers ceaselessly pursued the suspects until they were apprehended,” stated Shikwambi.

Shikwambi added that two suspects are on the run and urged the public not to harbour criminals but to alert the police so that they can be arrested and dealt with in accordance to the law. Anyone with information is requested to contact Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas on 0811242649.

Shikwambi added that some of the items, such as the five rifles, ammunitions, bottle of alcohol and Euro cash, were recovered after they was found in possession of the arrested suspects. Shikwambi said the police impounded the vehicle, cutting torch and other housebreaking equipment were confiscated and police investigation continue. Shikwambi added the suspects are expected to appear in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court today.



2019-08-12 07:22:23 1 days ago