Four die in road accidents over long weekend

WINDHOEK - Four people died in road related accidents over the long weekend, which is a notable reduction in terms of road traffic accidents, according to the Namibian Police (Nampol).

According to the crime report issued by Nampol spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, two incidents of reckless and negligent driving, one of which involved alcohol, were recorded.

A 25-year-old taxi driver who was under the influence of alcohol bumped and killed a 20-month-old boy who died instantly at Swakopmund on Sunday. It is alleged that the toddler was crossing the road near their house. The suspect has been arrested and was expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court yesterday, according to the police crime report.

In a related case, a three-month-old baby died on the way to the hospital whilst six other passengers sustained serious to slight injuries when the vehicle, they were travelling in overturned on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on the Ondobe /Oshigambo gravel road at Onailonga village. Shikwambi said the driver of a Toyota Rav4 lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Similarly, at Aussenkehr, a passenger died upon arrival at the hospital on Saturday after the vehicle she was travelling in collided with another car. The deceased is identified as Maria Ndiyaamena. The incident happened at about 17h27 when two vehicles, a Kia Picanto and Ford Ranger collided when the driver of the Kia was attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Shikwambi said there has been a notable reduction in terms of road traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities this year compared to previous years. She requested the public to adhere to the traffic rules and collaborate with the police in order to further reduce road accidents.

2018-12-12 09:53:36 21 days ago