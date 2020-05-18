Fraudsters impersonate deputy PM Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah has distanced herself from a fraudulent email being circulated. The scam email, being distributed in the Deputy PM’s name, is requesting for beneficiaries for the “11th European Development Fund (2019-2021)”, apparently in order to qualify for International Funding Grants for Small Business and Farming Development projects.

Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson, Bertha Amakali, this weekend issued a statement labelling the email as being devoid of any truth and credibility.

“The deputy prime minister, and the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation does not handle any funds from the European Development Fund. If there are any such funds allocated to Namibia, the relevant institution assigned by an act of parliament will take appropriate action in using such funds to the benefit of the nation, and not for distribution to individuals,” read Amakali’s statement.

Amakali further cautioned the public not to provide their details in such emails, as they could lose their money to fraudsters.

