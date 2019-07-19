From Kalahari to the world …Elemotho tours Europe

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - Elemotho and his group went on a musical festival tour, which started at the Mamlin Afrika Festival in Austria on July 7 ending in Switzerland on Wednesday, July 17.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! from Stuttgart this week, Elemotho said he has had a busy tour and confessed how touring is big business in the music industry in the European summer. “It’s my job of more than 10 years and I don’t take it lightly,” said Elemotho.

Real name Ele Motho Gaalelekwe Richardo Mosimane said shows are not the same. “Every show is different. Stuttgart Afrika Festival was pleasant, we played hard even though the rain was pouring and people showed us love,” he said.

Elemotho received an award for the outstanding work he does in African music around the world.

Asked what type of music he does, Elemotho told Entertainment Now! that he is not genre-specific. “I try not to describe the music I do because I don’t like labels, but sometimes in festivals they describe me as Afro-fusion,” he revealed.

With an extensive exposure of music for more than 10 years, Elemotho has performed in countries such as Austria, Germany, Switzerland, South Africa and many more and he is appreciated everywhere.

“I have been around, have performed all over. I am in South Africa as often as I am in Germany and the audience shows their appreciation,” he said.

Apart from touring Europe and other parts of the world, in September 2016, Elemotho became a musical Ambassador for Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, and he wrote and recorded a song for them, as part of the Stand Together campaign.

