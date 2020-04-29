Future of rugby premier league uncertain Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

With the start of the 2020 domestic rugby activities in the country’s premier league delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has also been affected and is now looking at possibilities of restructuring the league’s business to be aligned with the current conditions and times.

In a letter sent to all local clubs, the NRU said the start of the league for this year has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and that the union will reassess the situation once they have a better picture of the state of affairs in the country.

At the moment, the NRU is unsure what the way forward will look like, but hopes to have some sort of rugby programme still running this year. In the meantime, clubs have been asked to motivate and encourage players to practice on their own as it is an important aspect for all athletes to try and sustain their fitness and conditioning levels.

NRU president Corrie Mensah said that they will look at different scenarios that might make it possible for clubs to still play some sort of competition during this season. As per the international competitions - the 2020 Super Sport Challenge Cup, under the current lockdown is in doubt as SA Rugby are also assessing their position on competitions - but only time and the containment of the virus will tell when rugby will resume under normal circumstances.

The Rugby Africa competitions are also in limbo, as the immediate future of this competitions are based on considering a complex mix of circumstances of the different partaking African nations. The Nations Cup has already been cancelled for this year and will not take place as well as the Barthes under-20 tournament.

– NBC Sports



2020-04-29 09:48:52 | 2 hours ago