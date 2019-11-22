Gangster-style assailant gets bail date

WINDHOEK - The bail hearing of the Yemeni national accused of executing Malian national Gamby Baya in 2016 in Kleine Kuppe is scheduled to take place next week.

Making a brief appearance in the Windhoek Regional Court yesterday, Murad Esmail Ali Al-Hersh, 40, was informed the court is ready for his formal bail application. The hearing is scheduled for 29 November.

The 40-year-old has been in police custody since his arrest in August 2016 for the death of Baya.

The state has opposed him being released on bail on grounds he will abscond from Namibia before his trial begins since he has no fixed assets in the country.

Al-Hersh has been under the watchful eye of the Namibian Reserve Force after allegations that he attempted to flee from lawful custody in September 2018.

He has been detained in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility since his arrest in August 2016.

The Yemeni national is on trial on a count of murder, robbery and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

All charges emanate from the incident that took place during the night of 31 July to 1 August 2016.

The prosecution is alleging the accused gunned down Maya after their unlawful money dealings turned sour.

It is alleged the deceased could not account for some of the money. Maya allegedly failed to account for US$150 000 (N$2,1 million) of US$500 000 (N$7,3 million) which resulted in his execution.

According to the charge sheet Al-Hersh unlawfully and with intent killed Maya at an open space in Kleine Kuppe on the date in question.

Police reports indicate that Maya was discovered with a gunshot between his eyes. The report further indicates that Maya was shot in the head while he was seated in his green Hyundai Elantra 2014 model car. The car was found abandoned in Olympia suburb.

Al-Hersh is being represented by lawyer Sisa Namandje with Fillemon Nyau prosecuting for the state.

Magistrate Alexis Diergaardt presided.



