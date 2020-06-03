Gebhardt extends contract with Baroka FC Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

Namibian international Ananias Gebhardt has extended his contract with South African Soccer Premier League (PSL) club Baroka FC for a further 12 months, the club has announced.

For the 31-year old Gebhardt, who joined Baroka in 2018 from GladAfrica Championship side Jomo Cosmos, the contract extension will see the Namibian enterprising left-back clock three straight seasons with the Limpopo-based outfit.

In 2017, Gebhardt crossed the Orange River south of Namibia to join forces with South African first division side Jomo Cosmos from Namibian champions Black Africa and after spending two seasons with Cosmos, he left Cosmos to seek greener pastures in the PSL with Baroka, who offered him a two-year deal at the start of last season.

During his days in the Namibian Premier League (NPL), Gebhardt started with Ramblers FC and moved on to don the colours of Tigers and then Black Africa, before leaving the country to play professional football in South Africa.

“I have been here for two years, the team had an option to extend for another season, so they exercised it and I’m grateful to the entire team management for according me another year with them. The contract was going to lapse at the end of June 2020,” Gebhardt told the NFA media desk.

Meanwhile, Baroka also announced they have extended the contract of winger Tshediso Patjie for another year and will now see the stylish winger remain with the club for the foreseeable future.

Patjie has been one of the top performers for Baroka this season, making 27 appearances in all competitions and helping the side to the Nedbank Cup semifinals. Patjie is in his second season with the club after arriving from Mbombela United in the second-tier and has three goals in the campaign so far.

