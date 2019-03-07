Geiger and Coetzee win top NBAA Awards

WINDHOEK - Jürgen Geiger and Johan Coetzee, were the top achievers of the 2018/2019 Namibia Bass Angling Association’s (NBAA) season. The two were recognised for their achievements at a prize giving ceremony held in Windhoek over the weekend.

The 2018 Bank Windhoek National Tournament Trail Angler of the Year, Geiger said: “It is a privilege to claim this trophy for the second time after being a member of the NBAA for the past 15 years. It is also terrific to see how the standard of the sport has grown over the years. A huge word of appreciation goes to Bank Windhoek for making this possible. The Bank’s contribution allows us to practice and enhance our skills as professional Namibian anglers,” said Geiger.

Johan Coetzee scooped the Bank Windhoek National Championship Award, followed by André van Vuuren and Thinus Williams who took the second and third spots respectively.

Nic Kruger walked away with the Most Improved Bass Angler of the Year Award. “Kruger had a great year ending up in the top positions for all competitions. He is improving at a rapid pace and will be a force to be reckoned with in the future,” said NBAA’s Chairman, Richard Grant.

The 2018 Bank Windhoek National Tournament Trail, was significant for the NBAA. The season saw the Weigh master and tournament director handling 546 bass weighing in at over 420kg. The average weight per fish stood at 770 grams.

Max Pieper won the Biggest Bag of the Five Fish Award for the year which totalled 7.251 kilograms (kg). The Second Heaviest Bag for 2018 Award at 6.762kg, went to Coetzee. He also won the Heaviest Bass Award of 2018, which stood at 3.660kg, followed by Max Pieper, with a bass of 3.462kg.

Collette Carstens was awarded as the Most Valuable Executive Committee member for her dedication to the NBAA over many years. Grant, thanked the team who represented Namibia at the Region V and World Black Bass Championship tournaments. “We did not perform as expected but you kept your heads high and fought until the end,” he said.

Bank Windhoek has been the main sponsor of NBAA for the past seven years. “Working with such an amazing team at Bank Windhoek has been an absolute pleasure. The Bank has once again committed to sponsoring the 2019 Bank Windhoek National Tournament Trail. The sponsorship will be mainly utilised to host our tournaments,” concluded Grant.

During 2018, the NBAA stocked Namibian bass venues with imported fingerlings for the first time in 18 years. Fresh genes where introduced to strengthen the existing pool.

“Such success stories make us proud to be associated with the NBAA who make sure that our fish are also preserved for generations to come. We wish them another successful season and congratulations to all the anglers for a job well done,” said Bank Windhoek’s Coordinator of Sponsorships and Events, Suzette January.

Next on the NBAA’s calendar is the first contest of the 2019 Bank Windhoek Tournament Trail, scheduled to take place at the Von Bach Dam on the Saturday, 30 March 2019.

Prior to the start of the new season, the NBAA will host its first junior development event of the year in collaboration with Scouts of Namibia at the Von Bach Dam on Saturday, 16 March 2019. The NBAA is looking forward to staging its first junior event in a number of years due to the crippling drought.

2019-03-07 10:13:20 25 days ago