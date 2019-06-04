Geingob advocates for cleaner environment

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob ahead of tomorrow’s World Environment Day has called upon the country’s citizens to keep the environment clean for a healthy nation and to fight climate change.

Geingob who took to Twitter to convey the message said a clean environment is key to preserving the country’s biodiversity for future generations, adding that Namibia has strong environmental protection systems.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5.

China is set to host the Global World Environment day celebration, which this year will be observed under the theme ‘Air pollution’.

Air pollution deaths

It’s estimated that approximately seven million people worldwide die prematurely each year from air pollution, with about four million of these deaths occurring in Asia-Pacific and Africa.

World Environment Day 2019 will urge governments, industry, communities and individuals to come together to explore renewable energy and green technologies, and improve air quality in cities and regions across the world.

China, with its growing green energy sector, has emerged as a climate leader. The country owns half the world’s electric vehicles and 99 percent of the world’s electric buses.

By hosting World Environment Day 2019, the Chinese government will be able to showcase its innovation and progress toward a cleaner environment.

According to a new UN report on air pollution in Asia and the Pacific, implementing 25 technology policies could see up to a 20 percent reduction in carbon dioxide and a 45 percent reduction in methane emissions globally, leading to a third of a degree Celsius saving in global warming.

World Environment Day is a UN environment-led global event, which takes place on June 5 every year and is celebrated by thousands of communities worldwide.

Since its establishment in 1972, the event has grown to become the single largest celebration of our environment each year.



2019-06-04 08:22:12 4 hours ago