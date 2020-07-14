Geingob condoles Mandela family

President Hage Geingob yesterday expressed condolences to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa following the passing of Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation reported yesterday that Mandela died aged 59 at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday.

She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

“It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I have learnt of the passing away of Comrade Mandela today,” Geingob said.

“In her illustrious political career, Comrade Zindzi Mandela had acquired a stellar reputation and will always be remembered as a top cadre and anti-apartheid activist who endured alongside her mother and siblings constant harassment and intimidation from the apartheid regime during the incarceration of her father.” Geingob said exemplifying a selfless nature, at an early age, Zindzi chose to dedicate her life to her father’s struggle for the liberation and the people of South Africa.

“Joining her fellow cadres in a heroic quest to end the oppression of black people in South Africa, she fought courageously so that today, we all can truly be free. We will remember her as a top cadre of the liberation movement. May her soul rest in peace,” said the head of state.

“During this difficult period of bereavement, I offer my condolences to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African government and people, the husband and children of Her Excellency, Zindziswa Mandela, including the entire Mandela and Hlongwane families,” Geingob

said.



2020-07-14 11:28:04 | 17 hours ago