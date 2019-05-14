Geingob congratulates ANC

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob – who also heads Namibia’s ruling party Swapo - has added his voice to the loud thunders of congratulations for his South African counterpart, the African National Congress (ANC) and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa, following their victory in the just-ended elections.

The ANC – in power since 1994 - won the majority of the seats in South Africa’s sixth parliament with a 57.5 percent share of the national votes. The Democratic Alliance (DA) remains the official opposition with 20.7 percent, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 10.7 percent



Taking to Twitter, Geingob who’s the current chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) said “I congratulate our sister movement, the African National Congress @MYANC under President @CyrilRamaphosa for the decisive electoral victory. We look forward to years of friendship and cooperation as we drive our countries towards shared prosperity. Amandla Awethu!”

ANC’s reduced power

The ANC easily won the general election on Saturday, but its share of the vote fell, reflecting anger at corruption scandals and racial inequalities that remain entrenched a generation after the party took power.

It was the worst electoral performance by the late Nelson Mandela’s former liberation movement, which has governed South Africa since the country’s first free election marked the end of white minority rule in 1994.

The ANC had not previously won less than 60% of the vote in a national poll.

The ANC’s victory secures it enough seats in parliament to give President Cyril Ramaphosa another five-year term in office but may leave him short of ammunition to battle party rivals who oppose his reforms to galvanise the economy and counter graft.

“Let us now work together, black and white, men and women, young and old to build a South Africa that truly belongs to all that live in it,” he said in a speech after his party was declared the winner.

In 2014, the ANC won 62 percent, the DA 22 percent and EFF 6 percent.

The turnout for Wednesday’s vote was markedly lower than at the last election in 2014, falling to 66 percent from 73.5 percent, the electoral commission said.

The ANC’s seats in the 400-member parliament fell to 230 from 249. The main opposition Democratic Alliance also saw its number of seats fall to 84 from 89, while the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters gained 19 seats to 44. South Africa uses a system of proportional representation.

The DA’s communications director Mabine Seabe said the party viewed the outcome as “a positive result. We’ve grown in communities we’ve never grown before.”

ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe said the party had received “another lifeline” from voters. He said the party had improved compared with the 54% it won in the 2016 local government poll.

“So we are picking up from that disaster,” he said.

Election officials said voting was generally smooth.

But 27 smaller parties, of 48 that ran in total, alleged irregularities and threatened legal action, which the electoral commission said it would oppose. International observers said the elections were free and fair. – Additional reporting: eNCA

