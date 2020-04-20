Geingob congratulates Mnangagwa on Independence Day Staff Reporter National Khomas

President Hage Geingob at the weekend conveyed goodwill wishes to the people of Zimbabwe for reaching the 40-year milestone. Zimbabwe celebrated 40 years of independence on Saturday, and Geingob personally congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa by telephone.

“With the rise of the flag of independence and freedom, signalling the birth of the new Republic of Zimbabwe on 18 April 1980, the path of Namibians towards their own independence reached a turning point. We are, therefore, grateful to the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe under founding President Robert Mugabe for showing the way towards freedom. With Zimbabwe free from colonial occupation, our spirits as freedom fighters were uplifted and the total liberation of Southern Africa became irreversible,” acclaimed Geingob. “Today, four decades later, the people of Zimbabwe are marking this important milestone, working with determination for a better future. Namibia and Zimbabwe share fraternal bonds of friendship, steeped in our collective fight for justice and freedom. During my conversation with President Mnangagwa, we agreed to recommit ourselves to strengthening our cooperation for the development and prosperity of Namibia and Zimbabwe.”

