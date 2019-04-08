Geingob heads for Horasis global meeting in Portugal

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob will travel to Cascais, Portugal, to attend the annual Horasis Global Meeting - one of the world’s foremost discussion forums offering an ideal platform to explore and foster cooperation, impact investing and sustainable growth, the presidency said in a statement.

Horasis chairperson, Dr Frank Richter, last year during a courtesy call on Geingob on the margins of the World Investment Forum, extended an invitation to the Namibian head of state to be the guest of honour at this year’s meeting.

The meeting scheduled for 6 to 9 April, according to media reports in that country, will be graced by Portugal’s major figures, which include Chairman of Goldman Sachs International, José Manuel Barroso; former President of the European Commission, Ana Paula Zacarias; Secretary of State for European Affairs, and Minister of Solidarity,Employment and Social Security José António Vieira da Silva.

Presidential Press Secretary, Dr Alfredo Hengari, said Geingob’s visit to Portugal will be part of Namibia’s investment drive.

The Horasis Global Meeting convenes under the theme “Catalysing the Benefits of Globalisation”.

On the day of the grand opening on Saturday, 6 April, Hengari said Geingob would, in addition to several bilateral meetings and interviews with global media, participate in the plenary, “Governing a World out of Balance”.

“As part of Namibia’s investment drive, President Geingob, who will be accompanied by government ministers and business leaders, will lead several events, including a Namibia Investment Luncheon on Sunday, 7 April and a Namibia Business Seminar on Monday, 8 April 2019,” he said.

Hengari said Geingob will conclude participation in the Horasis Global Meeting on Tuesday, with bilateral talks with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The Horasis Global Meeting is emerging as one of the world’s leading gatherings of business leaders, interacting with key government officials and eminent thought leaders.

The meeting has positioned itself as a unique platform for companies from the emerging and developing world to take their products to a global clientele.

The Horasis Community of more than 800 selected world leaders (including several Heads of State and Government from 70 countries) gathers annually since 2016 to devise ideas to sustain and nurture future developments, and has requested Namibia to host the 2020 edition of the global meeting.

