Geingob off to officiate at Botswana show 

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob will on Saturday travel to Ghanzi, Botswana to officiate at the 2019 Ghanzi Agricultural Show, according to media reports in that country.

Namibian High Commissioner to Botswana Asser Kapere also confirmed this yesterday.

Ghanzi is a town in the middle of the Kalahari Desert in the western part of Botswana, some 210 kilometres from Namibia’s Buitepos border post.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and the first lady, Neo Masisi, are also expected to grace the event.

The Daily News, Botswana’s state-owned newspaper reported last week that the show opening, which was initially scheduled for Friday, had been rescheduled to Saturday due to Geingob’s work commitments in “his country”. The paper quoted the chairperson of Ghanzi show trust, Thuso Mackenzie, saying that the invitation of Geingob was beyond sharing the border and strengthening the historical ties with Namibia, adding that beef farming is a major common denominator between the two countries.

Mackenzie said the Omaheke Region equally prides itself as a beef region just like Ghanzi. “Even some of our exhibitors are from Namibia and South Africa,” he said.

According to the paper, during a special full council session, Ghanzi District Council chairperson Galetlhaole Sixpence hailed the show organising committee for inviting Geingob, saying it is history in the making to witness a head of state officiating at an agricultural show in another country.

The show will run from July 22 to July 28, with the first two days dedicated to setting-up, while Wednesday and Thursday will be for cattle and small stock judging, respectively. Thursday night will be for the Miss Ghanzi Show pageant, while show goers will witness a dog race on Friday. Saturday’s line-up includes horse racing and a prize-giving gala dinner.

