Geingob orders Fischor probe

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob has ordered acting fisheries minister Albert Kawana to investigate the affairs of the state-owned fishing company Fishcor and the line ministry over the last ten years. Former National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) chairperson James Hatuikulipi and current CEO Mike Nghipunya are among a number of local officials implicated in the massive bribery Fishrot files scandal, which has also led to the resignation of Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala as fisheries and justice ministers respectively.

Addressing Swapo members in the weekend at the Sam Nujoma stadium, Geingob said Kawana must review the affairs of the two entities with a view to make appropriate recommendations. “And in cases where Kawana may discover instances of maladministration to take corrective measures and such legal steps as he, himself, deems necessary,” said Geingob. The head of state also added he has tasked Kawana to undertake an assessment and evaluation of the existing processes and procedures relating to the management and administration of the country’s marine resources. He said after the assessment, Kawana will make recommendations to him in order to prevent and eliminate, if any, instances of maladministration, nepotism and/or corruption. “Swapo is serious about tackling corruption. We have taken a zero tolerance in the fight against corruption,” vowed Geingob. He said in the last few days, members of the public and civil society have been understandably expressing their anger over reported cases of corruption and maladministration, particularly in the fishing sector. “I fully recognise that every citizen of Namibia has good reason to be disturbed by any instance of alleged corruption or maladministration, for corruption destroys the very fabric of our society,” Geingob said. Furthermore, Geingob questioned the intention of some media reports on corruption just days before the general election. “I would like to express my surprise that of course this issue just came up now – in the newspaper – three [or] four days before the elections. I have said we welcome this with my mathematical mantra, which is T + A = TR (Transparency + Accountability = Trust). So, this incident will be handled transparently and in an accountable way – just watch us, but take care of Iceland too.”

2019-11-25 06:54:39 | 1 days ago