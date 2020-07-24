Geingob pays tribute to ANC icon Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

President Hage Geingob says the late Andrew Mlangeni represents the last of a generation of top freedom fighters and cadres of the ANC who endured a lot for their country. Geingob said this on Wednesday following the death of the revered struggle veteran who died on Tuesday.

Mlangeni, the last surviving anti-apartheid activist convicted with Nelson Mandela at South Africa’s infamous Rivonia trial, died at the age of 95.

This was the trial considered to have brought Mandela to global attention. Mlangeni was incarcerated at Robben Island with Namibia’s own struggle icon the late Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo.

“Comrade Mlangeni and the dedicated ANC cadres of his generation, especially his fellow Rivonia trialists ignited the fire within the people of South Africa and southern Africa to fight for freedom and independence.

Their legacy will live on, and shall be remembered by many generations of Africans,” Geingob said. “On behalf of the government and the Namibian people, I express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the family of comrade Andrew Mlangeni, the ANC and the people of South Africa.

I salute the bravery of a freedom fighter, member of the High Command of uMkhonto we Sizwe and lawmaker in a free South Africa, comrade Andrew M Mlangeni,” Geingob said. Former youth minister, Jerry Ekandjo who spent eight years on Robben Island, yesterday described Mlangeni as a hero of the African continent.

“You see, comrade Mlangeni we were together on the Island, I know him personally.

He is an African hero, we found him there. Comrade Mlangeni fought a brave struggle because what he has fought for has been achieved,” he said. “Comrade Mlangeni is the hero of the South African people, the SADC region and Africa at large. I express my sincere sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the people of South Africa, the family of comrade Mlangeni and the ANC.”

