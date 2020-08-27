Geingob salutes frontline heroes

President Hage Geingob has given a heartfelt tribute to healthcare workers who have become true heroes in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his Heroes Day statement yesterday, Geingob paid special honour to the frontliners who are risking their lives every day amidst the pandemic which has affected millions globally. “At this juncture, I pay tribute to our heroes and heroines from our health sector, the fighters on the frontlines who are our health workers.

These brave men and women are our bulwark against the invisible enemy, and we salute the immense sacrifices they are making to save Namibian lives, while sometimes foregoing their own safety,” Geingob noted.

He also commended the health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula and his team for the leadership and foresight they have displayed during this most challenging of times.

Equally, Geingob applauded church leaders, traditional leaders, non-government organisations, the private sector and all Namibians for standing together with the government against Covid-19.

“We are confident that through our unity, resolve and resoluteness, we will prevail against Covid-19,” he said.

As the nation is faced with this deadly virus, Geingob called on all Namibians to shun ignorance and misinformation, which he says is the root cause of many ills.

On 26 August 1966, Namibian freedom fighters launched their first armed attack on a South African military contingent at Omugulu-Gwombashe in an attempt to liberate the country against colonial occupation. “The unbreakable bond of blood connects the people of Africa.

It is this bond which our founding fathers used to ignite the spirit of Pan Africanism. It is this bond that fueled a continental uprising against colonial oppression. It is this bond that inspired the brave fighters of our liberation struggle,” said Geingob.

“The heroic feats of these extraordinary personalities inspired us in the settler colonies of Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa, to follow suit and pursue our basic human right to self-determination and independence. Swapo fighters, stirred by the wave of Pan-Africanism sweeping across the continent, and captained by comrade Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, decided to pursue the struggle for the independence of Namibia, against all odds.” The head of state called on Namibians to remember all those who have fallen post-independence in the service of the nation. “All the soldiers, police officers, workers, professionals, farmers, mothers, fathers, and young people who died in service to Namibia. We salute them for their valiant deeds. Let us honour their sacrifices by leaving behind to the succeeding generations, a legacy of peace, unity and prosperity,” Geingob urged. He cautioned that people should not take nationhood, peace and unity for granted, adding this nation’s history, origin and culture are rooted in the exploits, achievements and struggle of freedom fighters. For “born-frees”, he said they may not fully understand the significance of Heroes Day, therefore its crucial everyone who witnessed the atrocities of brutal occupation and the inhumane existence under apartheid condition to teach them the true history-be it in homes, schools and public forums. Moreover, he reminded everyone that the key message of this Heroes Day is that Namibians are their own liberators, saying this message was fundamental for the success of the country’s revolution and a message all ought to inculcate in Namibians towards the march of the second pause of the struggle for economic emancipation.



2020-08-27 09:17:22 | 3 hours ago