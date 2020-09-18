Geingob to participate in virtual UN meeting Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

President Hage Geingob is expected to participate in next week’s virtual meeting of the 75th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (UNGA).

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari yesterday said the 75th Session, the first to be held virtually since the founding of the UN will convene under the theme: “The Future We Want, the United Nations We Need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism confronting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action”.

He said on Monday, the UNGA will hold a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN.

Moreover, he said the high-level meeting will adopt a statement, negotiated with participation of all member-states.

On Tuesday, Hengari said, Geingob and other heads of state and government will commence addressing the UNGA through pre-recorded statements to be played on screens in the General Assembly Hall.

He said Geingob was scheduled to be the third speaker on Thursday at around 21h30.

In addition, Hengari said the general debate, Geingob, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and the Namibian delegation will participate on Wednesday, 30 September, in the summit on biodiversity under the theme, “Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development”.

The summit he said will highlight the urgency of action in support of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework that contributes to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the realization of the 2050 Vision for Biodiversity.

On 1 October, Hengari said Namibia will also participate in the high-level meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women (Beijing+25).

Geingob, Hengari said has consistently emphasised that Namibia is a child of international solidarity and places as a consequence particular importance on the UN and the multilateral order as the best guarantors for peace, development and prosperity for humanity.

