Geingob up  to the task  - Nujoma 

Founding President Sam Nujoma, in his birthday wishes to President Hage Geingob this week, said the head of state is up to the task to lead the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Your birthday comes at a time of great peril for our country and the world when the Covid-19 pandemic is sweeping the globe, costing many lives,” said Nujoma.

“If anything, this pandemic should provoke us to action and deepen our resolve to overcome this new challenge, and I am convinced that you are up to the task.” Geingob turned 79 on Monday.

Chinese president Xi Jinping also extended well wishes to his Namibian counterpart.

“Since the beginning of this year, we have maintained close communication with each other and the close cooperation between our two countries in the fight against Covid-19 exhibits the fraternity between us. I attach great importance to the development of China-Namibia relations and I am willing to join hands with you to promote our comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level,” Xi said in a letter.

Geingob also received well wishes from, among others, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country representative Alka Bhatia, who hailed the head of state’s leadership during in these trying times.

“Your wisdom in steering the country’s response is really commendable. UNDP stands in solidarity with your government and people of Namibia as we continue to support the response and recovery efforts,” she said.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute, Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate, Belgian-American businessman Maurice Tempelsman, auditor general Junias Kandjeke and the German embassy in Namibia also extended birthday wishes to Geingob.

2020-08-05 09:04:53 | 13 hours ago