Geingob, Venaani applaud Ethiopian PM for winning Nobel Peace Prize

WINDHOEK - Ethiopian Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed Ali received congratulations from President Hage Geingob on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, in his contribution to peace with Eritrea and introducing various reforms at home.

Ahmed was named as the winner of the 100th Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo after tight competition with Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenage and environmental activist on climate change whose campaign has gained international recognition.

Geingob who took to social media to congratulate Ahmed said what Ahmed has achieved in a short period of time is a demonstration of Africa’s ability to silence the guns by 2020 as part of Agenda 2063.

“I always say that you make peace with your enemies and not with friends. The path of peace can be difficult but it is the most rewarding,” said Geingob on his official Facebook page.

Also, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Trade, Custom and Immigration Committee of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) expressed his congratulations to Ahmed.

He said by ending the 20-year stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea, Ahmed has shown the way in terms of African solutions and solidarity for African issues.

“Ahmed has lit the way for the continent to deal decisively with its issues. During these challenging times, he is a beacon of hope,” Venaani said.

He said Africa and her countries have manifold issues, key among these is to create an enabling environment for peace, value-addition, economic resurgence and hope for its people.

“African leaders have a massive task and should learn from Ahmed’s example and focus,” he said, wishing Ahmed the best as he portrays the symbol of greatness.



2019-10-14 06:34:55 16 hours ago