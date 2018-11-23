Gender ministry creates jobs for 92 rural people

OUTAPI - In the quest to create employment and create self-reliance, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare created jobs for 92 rural people, predominantly women, in Omusati and Oshikoto regions.

The ministry donated equipment towards 44 income generating activities in the two regions to a tune of over N$900 000.

Twenty-five (25) projects in Omusati and 19 in Oshikoto benefited from the programme this week. Since its inception in the early 1990s with a budget of N$30 000, the programme has benefitted 1649 to date. At 65 percent, women benefited more from the programme, compared to 35 percent of men.

In Omusati Region, 203 enterprises were created, benefiting 768 beneficiaries to date.

The programme was initiated to contribute to the socio-economic empowerment of needy communities by encouraging particularly women to create self-employment and create employment for others. In addition to the income generating activities program, the All China Women Federation (ACWF) also donated equipments to benefit the rural people.

ACWF is a social group in China that unites women and helps them out of poverty.

Speaking at the handover, the Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare Doreen Sioka said the donation is aimed to train more women in tailoring, fashion design and to produce leather items. “The ACWF extended their sisterly hand and donated these sewing machines in order to contribute to poverty alleviation in Namibia,” said Sioka.

In addition to donations, the ministry also created 11 Community Empowerment Centres in 10 regions. The centres were created to empower, improve practical skills and training programmes.

Also speaking at the same event, the Governor of Omusati Region Erginus Endjala appealed to the communities to safeguard the donation.

2018-11-23 09:28:12 1 months ago