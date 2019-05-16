Gender ministry empowers rural projects

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare through its Income Generating Activity (IGA) fund gave equipment worth over N$800 000 to 29 community projects in Oshana Region.

The Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Doreen Sioka, said the donation is in line with her mandate to ensure gender equality and equitable socio-economic development for women and men, and for the well-being of children.

The minister’s speech was delivered on her behalf by Michael Mwinga, the special advisor to the governor of Oshana Region, on Wednesday.

The gender ministry has altogether given equipment to 112 projects in the region of which 52 are doing exceptionally well.

About 50 projects are under the monitoring process by the ministry while 15 have lapsed.

The minister said the IGA was initiated to contribute to the socio-economic empowerment of needy communities by encouraging especially women to create self-employment and employment for others.

In addition to the materials, the ministry also provides the beneficiaries with training in basic business management skills.

The training is intended to capacitate and equip IGA beneficiaries with skills so that they manage their projects efficiently and make profit.

“The ministry strongly believes that if IGA beneficiaries manage their businesses profitably they will be earning an income, improve their livelihood and reduce poverty,” said the minister.

The minister also implored regional councillors to support micro-business women and men in their constituencies to enable their enterprises to grow from micro to small and eventually bigger businesses that generate a high income.

“When micro entrepreneurs prosper, we are assured of having made a dent in combating poverty and thus contribute to the letter and spirit of the Harambee Prosperity Plan,” she said.

She implored the beneficiaries to safe guard the equipment against vandalism, theft and malicious damage.

She reminded the beneficiaries that the equipment can be repossessed and given to other people if they are found idle.

Amongst the equipment handed over on Wednesday were those repossessed from at least five defunct projects.

2019-05-16 10:35:02 4 hours ago