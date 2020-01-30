Germany to outsource Schengen visa applications Staff Reporter National Khomas

Staff reporter

WINDHOEK – The German embassy yesterday stated it will outsource the application process for Schengen visas in Namibia to a service provider (TLS Group S.A.) with a Visa Application Centre (VAC) based in Windhoek, starting from 2 March 2020.

According to the European visa code, Germany represents Belgium, France, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Hungary in Schengen visa matters.

Thus, Schengen visa procedures for these countries will also be handled at the VAC as of 2 March this year at Unit 3, Mozart Square, 4-8 Storch Street, in Windhoek.

According to the embassy, opening hours for handing visa applications and picking up passports at the VAC will be Monday - Friday from 09h00 to 16h00.

The embassy said detailed information regarding the visa application and online appointment booking process at the VAC will be available on the TLS website, which will be accessible as of February 2020: https://de.tlscontact.com/na/wdh/index.php

It said appointments for handing in visa applications will be granted by TLS within two working days.

“The processing time for a visa application may take up to 15 consecutive days according to the European Visa Code; however, once the application has been decided on by the Embassy, applicants will be informed by TLS immediately for pick up,” the embassy explained.

In addition, the embassy said visa fee, a TLS service fee is payable when the application is submitted.

“Detailed information on fees and various additional services that TLS offers to applicants, including help to fill the forms, copy service facilities, passport picture taking etc. can be found on the above-mentioned website,” it said.

Until 28 February 2020, the embassy said schengen visa applications will be processed at the German embassy in Windhoek.

“The visa application process for national visas (long term stay in Germany) will remain at the German embassy, Windhoek. Applicants for national visas need to book an online appointment through the Embassy’s online booking system,” the embassy added.

General information on visa applications as well as the online appointment system are available on the embassy’s website: https://windhuk.diplo.de/na-en/service.

