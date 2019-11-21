Gibeon councillor donates N$250 000 to SMEs

Lorato Khobetsi-Slinger &

Treasure Kauzuu

The Gibeon constituency councillor Jeremiah van Neel last week handed over equipment and building material worth N$250 000 to 19 community-based micro projects in Gibeon and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on Friday, Van Neel encouraged inhabitants to follow the simple process of filing an application form, and to refrain from labelling the constituency office as biased regarding micro projects. “The applicants go through a transparent screening process from which the beneficiaries are selected. Community members are quick to blame the constituency when most people do not even fill in the forms and return them to this office for selection,” said Van Neel. According to the councillor, over 100 community members have benefited from the community development programme since its inception in 2011. “When you are equipped by government, you have to go out in your community and create employment. The queue is very long; take your equipment today and move on so others can also benefit,” said Van Neel.

One of the beneficiaries Charles Rooi urged fellow community members to be involved in community planned activities to benefit from programmes such as the community development fund. “We should refrain from throwing stones. We as young people should equally take part in initiatives such as this. We should get a clear direction of where we want our lives to be, and we should start getting involved in council activities. With these words, I sincerely thank the councillor.”

The youth were encouraged to take part so as to enhance the lives of fellow Namibians by creating employment. The equipment ranged from meat cutting machines, sewing machines, musical equipment and building material.

