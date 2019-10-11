GIPF engages //Kharas members

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - //Kharas regional governor Lucia Basson expressed sincere hope that her plea to the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) for more investments in the region will not fall on deaf ears.

She made these remarks when delivering her keynote address during a stakeholders’ consultative meeting that took place in the capital town of the region earlier this week. She furthermore explained that the region not only celebrates GIPF’s presence in Keetmanshoop, but indeed also their 30 years of existence as of October 1, 2019.

“An event of this magnitude indicates that GIPF indeed values its stakeholders and prioritises stakeholder engagement to ensure the delivery of excellent services to all stakeholders in an innovative, professional and respectful manner,” Basson said when commending the organisation.

The politician furthermore addressed the concern that people in rural areas have to travel long distances to access the Keetmanshoop GIPF office as it is the only one in the region. “I would like to kindly implore your good office to consider opening another satellite office in //Kharas Region to cater for these members.”

Basson expressed her gratitude to the GIPF, saying it has contributed immensely to the Harambee Prosperity Plan by implementing some of the pillars such as effective governance, service delivery and infrastructure development.

She informed the members that she has been made aware that the GIPF will embark on an extensive member education roadshow in the region during February 2020 whereby members residing in the rural areas of Köes, Aroab, Berseba and Tses will be catered for.

Speaking at the same occcasion, Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Kröhne described the meeting as a noteworthy event since it is the first ever of its kind to be held in Keetmanshoop.

“Your presence here today is proof of your commitment to bringing services closer to your valued members,” she said.

The mayor was furthermore of the opinion that such a platform will allow those present the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and in addition express their challenges, needs and expectations with GIPF.

Kröhne welcomed investments from the GIPF like the 5-megawatt photovoltaic solar plant as well as the Ongoshi housing project.

“Apart from contributing to the successful incorporation of renewable energy in the country, it represents a big step towards achieving Namibia’s energy independence,” she added.

In conclusion the mayor reiterated the town’s gratefulness to be selected to host such an important engagement.



