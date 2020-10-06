Girlfriend allegedly stabs lover to death Loide Jason National Khomas

A 28-year-old man from Okuryangava in Windhoek died instantly after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife by his girlfriend on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who was identified as Utjieirawina Vetjoze, fought with the suspect, who is 35 years old, and died on the spot.

According to the police, the motive that promoted the fight was still unkown. The suspected was arrested and admitted to a Windhoek hospital with head injuries, which she sustained during the fight.

She is under police guard. She is expected to make her first court appearance as soon as she is discharged from hospital. At Kombat, a 32-year-old man also died instantly after he was hit with a bottle on the head. It is alleged the victim and the suspects started a fight while they

were seated in the back seat of a moving vehicle.

The police reported they then jumped out of the vehicle to continue the fight. “The suspect grabbed the wine bottle from the car and hit the

deceased on the head with it. The deceased sustained a deep cut wound on the head and lost a lot of blood and died instantly,” the

police said. The police added the cause of the fight is not determined and the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, the police have reported seven inquests over the weekend, including the 105-year-old pensioner and a 4 months old toddler

who died at the weekend. The police reported a lifeless body of the elderly woman was found in her sleeping room at Etunda village

in Okankolo constituency. No foul play is suspected.

On Saturday afternoon at Onakatumbe village in the Ohangwena region, a lifeless body of a four-month-old toddler was also found on the bed in the sleeping room. In Kavango East region, the police at Rundu reported that a 60-year-old man, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, died after he hanged himself in his sleeping hut with a rope.

The police in Kavango West reported a 90-year-old woman was found dead in her sleeping hut. “It is alleged that the deceased,

who went to buy traditionally brewed beer (Kahipembe) and drunk it while sitting in her hut and slept afterwards, never woke up, and her lifeless body was discovered by her daughter.” At Rupara in Kavango West, a 72-year-old man drowned in the river while taking a bath.

At Okalongo, a lifeless body of a 31-year-old man was found hanging on a tree with a belt around his neck by a passer-by.

- ljason@nepc.com.na

2020-10-06 09:13:12 | 8 hours ago