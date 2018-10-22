Girls’ empowerment gets German boost

WINDHOEK – The Katutura-based Lidar Community Foundation is N$420,500 abler in its efforts to cater for vulnerable girls thanks to the humanitarianism of the German people, through their embassy in Namibia.

German deputy head of mission Ellen Gölz, Serley Dena Khaxas, executive director of the foundation and Joyce Aevarsson, executive member of the foundation on Friday signed a funding agreement. The foundation will receive financial support through the micro-project fund of the embassy. The foundation runs a centre in Katutura that takes care of vulnerable girls most of whom have lost their parents, are homeless or teenage mothers. The funds will be used for renovation, equipment and training measures.

The renovation of the centre will entail the equipping of some rooms with furniture for consulting and study purposes and one room to be utilised as an emergency shelter to accommodate girls on a short-term basis. New kitchen equipment will be bought as vital element for baking and cooking courses offered on a regular basis. As training measures, the centre furthermore organises courses on sexual health as well as on nutrition, hygiene and disease prevention.

For vulnerable girls and young women, the centre is a chance to a higher quality of life. Through education and guidance, the foundation strengthens them to take their future into their own hands and encourage them to accept responsibility.

