Go well, little brother!

It is with great sadness that we at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology have learnt of the passing away of one of the few amongst us, a professional, committed, a highly objective media practitioner, who was our media colleague of many, moons.

Some of us have known Desie [Heita] closely in a personal capacity and are still trying to come to terms with this sad, tragic news about his death. We have known him for many years and are devastated to learn of his passing.

Desie was always focused and determined, full of life, he was instrumental in bringing friends together. He was equally passionate about his work, he loved life, he was a keen traveler, and he was a great mentor to his team of friends and colleagues at the work place.

Dessie is known at our ministry to have played an important role in publishing objective news stories as he discharged his duties with utmost sincerity and commitment towards deprived sections of the society. He was also the editor of the indigenous Kundana newspaper.

I am challenged to challenge our youth leaders to find a suitable replacement in the media industry to fill the void and legacy left by the departure of Desie. Some of us have retired from the profession after almost 30 years of service and Desie kept our legacy alive therefore I encourage our leaders of tomorrow to step in and make us proud by filling those heavy shoes.

We pray to the almighty to give peace to his departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family members and the entire family and media colleagues to bear this irreparable loss.

Our family, children, myself and my wife, will remain with and draw on the fond memories of Desie during his regular visits in company of Tabby [Moyo], [Mathias] Haufiku, Max [Hamata] and many other friends to our residences in Tsumeb and in Windhoek – his warmth, humour, his humble baby face and forthright manner is what touched us!

Please accept our heartfelt condolences for this huge loss. Desie was irreplaceable and will always be so. May he rest in peace and may his spirit continue to live through all the wonderful work he dedicated to this Namibian nation and elsewhere.

With deepest condolences, go well, little brother!

* Engel Nawatiseb

Deputy Minister: ICT



2018-10-12 09:19:10 2 months ago