Goals galore as indoor hockey returns

Maurice Kambukwe

More than 80 goals were scored over the weekend as the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League returned to action in the capital.

It was nothing but thrilling action at the Windhoek DTS courts, which saw more than 80 goals being scored across various divisions, with players bringing out their A-game to keep spectators on their toes.

Action commenced on Friday, starting with the ladies’ premier league, where Saints squared off against BDO Wanderers in an exciting matchup that saw Saints easily brushing aside Wanderers by 11-1. Next in action was Windhoek Old Boys Sport Club (WOBSC), who put up a great performance to emerge 4-0 winners against DTS.

In the men’s premier league, WOBSC faced Wanderers – and again, WOBSC came out tops with a superb display that saw them claim a convincing 14-0 victory.

On Saturday, action returned at 10h00, starting with the junior girls’ league, where Wanderers lost 0-5 against DTS, while Saints defeated Wanderers by 5-0.

In the premier reserve league, Saints1 were on fire, as they demolished Wanderers 11-0, while WOBSC, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Saints 2. DTS played to a 1-all draw against Wanderers in the premier league clash, while WOBSC lost 5-3 to DTS and Saints thrashed Wanderers by 14-1 – to highlight some of the top results from the weekend.

