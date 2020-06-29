Gobabis demarcates stadium for trucks Staff Reporter National Khomas

Steven Klukowski

In light of a directive from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to local authorities, the Gobabis Municipality resolved to prohibit long-distance trucks to park or overnight in town with effect from 3 July 2020, stated the CEO of the Gobabis Municipality, Ignatius Thudinyane.

He further stated the ministry has advised local authorities to allocate or designate land to be used for a truck port during the Covid-19 state of emergency. He said the Gobabis municipality has demarcated the Legare Sports Stadium for this purpose.

“The Legare Sports Stadium was identified in conjunction with the office of the Omaheke Regional Council governor, Pijoo Nganate, and all logistical arrangements like restrooms, a kiosk for food, fuelling facilities and other amenities,” stated Thudinyane.

The CEO also said truck drivers should obtain permission from the traffic division of the Namibian Police Force in Gobabis, whilst a fee of N$10 per truck will be levied before trucks can enter the designated facility. “Truck operators are not allowed to leave the Legare Sports Stadium, neither are they allowed to be visited whilst in the area,” he explained. His statement elaborates that community members will not be allowed to wash trucks inside the designated area and negotiations are in place with the Ministry of Health and Social Services to look into setting up testing facilities for Covid-19 at the stadium.

Thudinyane concluded that these arrangements will be in place until further notice.

2020-06-29