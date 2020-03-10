Good times call for responsible fun Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

×

Selma Shiwaya

The Namibian entertainment calendar has begun crossing off its famous events of the year, perhaps just a cue to get everyone set for the good times ahead.

Ever heard of the phrase life is all about finding pleasure in the simplest things? That’s seemingly what’s happening in the entertainment arena.

Perhaps one of the simplest, yet most important things in one’s life are the moments spent with good friends, quenching on some booze and uplifting music. Contrary to popular belief there is also a refreshing take on soaking up in the good times without any ‘liquor courage’ but rather an abundance of laughter and good music.

One of Namibia’s favourite DJ Castro says his best moments are spent quenching on the Coke energy or Bonaqua water but that doesn’t deter him from enjoying the company of friends and family who enjoy the taste of alcohol.

“Music excites me, I dance a lot and I enjoy myself blowing my whistle. Essentially, I am all about good vibes and therefore the fact that I do not take alcohol does not keep me from socializing with those who do. I love people and I am not irritated by those who consume alcohol. I rather take on the task of ensuring that they drink and act responsibly,” says Castro.

As one of the brands largely associated with the good times and celebration Namibia Breweries Limited flagship brand Tafel is sponsoring the 30th Namibia Independence Celebrations set for 21 March at the Dr Hage Geingob Stadium. Get your friends together because it’s time to kick back and celebrate the good times. Tickets are flying off the shelves as for a mere N$ 50, one gets to witness some of the best that the local and international artists the continent has produced including the deck climbing and dancing DJ Castro.

2020-03-10 07:44:02 | 9 hours ago