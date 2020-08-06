Government gathers for Economic Advancement chapter of HPP 2 Maihapa Ndjavera Business Khomas

The Office of the President yesterday held a planning workshop for the Economic Advancement chapter for phase 2 of the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP). The workshop was attended by key government officials responsible for implementing this chapter of HPP, and the outcome will be incorporated into the new policy framework.

According to the final report of the HPP (2016/17 to 2019/2020), the chapter under review presented that progress has been made through a number of policy interventions, such as the adoption of the industrial policy, the creation of Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA) and business processes reforms that led to the establishment of Business Property Authority (BIPA). Extensive consultations on the enabling economic empowerment legislation, the Namibia Equitable Economic Empowerment Bill (NEEEB), have been undertaken, and the Bill will soon be tabled in Parliament. “Unemployment remains stubbornly high at 33% in 2018, with unemployment among the youth increasing from 43.4 to 46.1 %. The manufacturing sector was expected to create a total of 8 000 jobs over the Harambee period, but only 4 941 jobs were created,” reads the report. According to an earlier address by President Hage Geingob, the HPP aims to ensure every Namibian has access to the basic amenities for survival.

“The aim is to meet the most fundamental needs, to enable every Namibian to realise their full potential and prosper, each according to his or her inherent ability. When we speak of prosperity, we do not intend to create opulence and excess”.

