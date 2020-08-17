Governor advocates youth empowerment Staff Reporter National Khomas

Lorato Khobetsi

In celebration of International Youth Day, the governor of the Hardap region Salomon April held a consultative meeting with young people from Mariental last week. The meeting aimed to create and strengthen the relationship between the office of the governor and the youth of the region, especially those in Mariental. International Youth Day is observed every year on 12 August to give an opportunity to celebrate and mainstream young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement.

This year’s event is commemorated under the theme ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’. Speaking at the meeting, the governor advised the youth not to be demotivated, especially when looking for employment and further encouraged them not to be selective when job opportunities arise as he had discovered that most youth are choosy when it comes to what type of jobs they want. “I thought when I took this office, that the best place to start for the youth in my five year tenure, even if I would not build bridges and walls, is if I can build the capacity of the youth of Hardap region, then I think I would have done something,” stressed April. He added that opportunities are plenty in Namibia and the youth ministry together with the office of the governor will ensure that Hardap youth do not miss out on possible opportunities.

To furnish the youth with the necessary skills, April further informed the youth that his office in collaboration with the governor of the //Kharas region, is trying to secure international donors for youth in both regions who want to study or further their education as most of them do not have the qualifications that meet the criteria required to be considered for employment. He also updated the youth on the progress of the envisioned vocational training institutions in the region as government has plans to establish vocational training centres in all 14 regions. Plans are currently underway to turn the Kai//Ganaxab Youth Skills Training centre, situated in Mariental, into a fully-fledged vocational training centre. April furthermore informed the audience that in order to compliment the efforts of the government, he had engaged private investors to also establish another vocational training centre in Old Stampriet. “The Namibian government takes your conditions and circumstances very serious and to bring possibilities closer to you under the Harambee plan and the NDP5 and other plans, all regions are benefitting in the form of fully-fledged vocational training institutions. What I want to see at Kai//Ganaxab is that the majority (trainees) must be from Hardap region,” he added. He urged the youth to get involved and play a part in discussions that concern the socio-economic realities of the country. “The importance of youth in Namibia cannot be inferiorised for some other reasons, you are important for this country and in particular, you are important for this region. You are the important players, if engaged and if allowed to participate, you will play a vital role in shaping the socio economic architecture of the Hardap region,” he added.

