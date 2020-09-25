Governor condemns gender-based violence Loide Jason National Khomas

The governor of the Khomas region, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, has strongly condemned the high rate of violence in the country against women and children. McLeod-Katjirua, who was speaking at the Covid-19 communication centre, said the spate of sexual violence against children and killing of women is a disturbing trend.

“On a very serious note, we the regional leadership and all the progressive inhabitants of the region would like to denounce and strongly condemn the ongoing gender-based violence and other human rights violation against women, girls and other vulnerable members of our community such as the recent gunpoint robberies, rape of innocent girl child and killing of defenceless residents of our region,” she said. The governor urged the entire community to render the necessary assistance to the law enforcement agencies for the immediate arrest and effective prosecution of these cold-blooded perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the governor yesterday announced that the supervision, monitoring, coordination and regular updates of the regional mitigating and precautionary activities will now be under the Regional Risks and Disaster Management Committee. “As a region in collaboration with the office of the prime minister, we will continue with the distribution of Covid-19 food parcels to the identified and registered vulnerable members of our communities as well as the ongoing food bank programme,” she said. – ljason@nepc.com.na

2020-09-25 10:01:34 | 9 hours ago