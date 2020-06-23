Governor condemns tribal hate speech… as accused teacher appears in court Staff Reporter Courts & Crime Khomas

×

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - //Kharas governor Aletha Fredericks has condemned racial remarks against the Nama community allegedly made by a teacher who also appeared in court yesterday.

The 24-year-old teacher, Lukas Kampale, who is employed at the Schmelenville Combined School in Bethanie, allegedly posted a tribal hate speech against the Nama community on social media over the weekend.

He has been arrested and appeared in the Bethanie Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault by threat and inciting racial disharmony The accused was granted bail by magistrate Marcel Pienaar to an amount of N$2 000, which he posted and was furthermore not asked for plea on the charges.

His case was postponed to 16 July for his next court appearance. “I will never condone tribalism and racism as a political head of the region as it in totality undermines President Hage Geingob’s call on the utmost importance of nation-building in a free and democratic Namibia,” she strongly emphasised during an interview with New Era.

“If we allow racism and tribalism in the region and Namibia as a whole, it will create conflict and tribal wars which in return will demolish our One Namibia, One Nation principle which can be regarded as the foundation of our democracy.”

She furthermore appealed to residents and all Namibians to desist from seeing down on or insult one another based on colour, ethnicity, language or race.

“I trust the law will take its course on this unfortunate incident accordingly,” noted Fredericks.

When approached for comment, //Kharas regional education director /Awebahe //Hoeseb said the ministry operated in accordance with regulations as prescribed in the Public Service Act.

“This teacher will be charged with misconduct whereby he can be found guilty or not on a basis of probabilities,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) described these racial and tribal statements as being in direct violation of the values, purport and spirit of the constitution.

“It is utterly horrifying that such individuals, who harbour such inhumane sentiments are entrusted over learners, as teachers in public schools,” the movement said in a statement.

The LPM strongly recommended for the teacher to be charged with misconduct in accordance with disciplinary measures as contemplated in the Public Service Act.

– sklukowski@nepc.com.na





2020-06-23 12:18:49 | 5 days ago