Governor’s name used in elaborate scam John Muyamba National Kavango West

×

RUNDU – Fraudsters have been using cellphone texts purported to be that of the Kavango West regional governor Sirkka Ausiku to defraud several elites across the country who got tricked into sending money thinking they are assisting the governor supposedly in distress.

The scam involves sending texts to victims claiming the governor is stranded and that she is urgently in of need of help, while the other version is that her daughter needs money as she is stranded and potential victims are instructed to send via eWallet, Easy Wallet and other electronic modes used for sending money to a cellphone number.

Two of the identified numbers used in the scam are 0812858106 and 0817479506.

“There are two numbers that have been asking for money from CEOs, directors and other high-ranking officials and politicians pretending to be me and that I am stranded and need money, and some have sent money to these numbers and I was only informed when they noticed that I am not saying thank you,” the governor said.

Ausiku told this reporter that people should not fall victim to the scam and should at least call her if they receive such texts even if the fraudster might pretend to be a family member.

“The CEO of the environment fund also fell victim and sent the fraudster N$3 000. The MVA CEO was also texted and the mayor of Gobabis, amongst others. The text claimed it was from the governor and that I am stranded and need a certain amount of money,” she said.

“I am really upset and have informed the police. They are looking into it – one of the numbers used is registered with MTC to a certain individual. These fraudsters have been doing it for a while and people are calling me to ask if I have received the money. Some call my number to confirm and I have told them about the scam,” she added.

– jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

2020-08-05 09:14:49 | 13 hours ago